Multiple Fatalities and Worker Injuries After Possible Combustible Dust Explosion

In late May, a tragic explosion at a corn mill in Wisconsin took the lives of three workers and injured many more. The explosion also caused massive damage to the plant, turning large portions of it into rubble.

While the exact cause of the explosion is not yet known and is being investigated, a likely culprit is combustible dust. In fact, the plant was cited back in 2011 for failure to take the necessary precautions against dust explosions according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) records.

Corn and other agricultural products can cause combustible dusts hazards when processed into fine particles. If these particles are suspended in air under certain conditions, they could cause an explosion if there is an ignition source.

OSHA lists a number of industries at risk for combustible dust explosion hazards, which include agriculture, chemicals, food (e.g., candy, sugar, spice, starch, flour, feed), grain, fertilizer, tobacco, plastics, wood, forest, paper, pulp, rubber, furniture, textiles, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, tire and rubber manufacturing, dyes, coal, metal processing (e.g., aluminum, chromium, iron, magnesium and zinc), recycling operations, and fossil fuel power generation (coal).

“Dust explosions are often catastrophic, resulting in employee deaths, injuries and the destruction of buildings,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “To prevent a build-up of combustible dust, employees must be trained to recognize combustible dust hazards and how to prevent the buildup of these dusts. Indoor environmental testing is also a key component of safety programs to identify potential dangers to avert these types of tragedies.”

