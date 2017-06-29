NEO Tech Invests in New Facility to Support New England High-Tech Customer Base

CHATSWORTH, CA – June 29, 2017 – NEO Tech, a leading provider of manufacturing technology and supply chain solutions for brand name OEMs in the industrial, medical and aerospace & defense markets, announces plans to combine its two existing New England locations into a single site that will be more efficient and will offer customers improved service from a consolidated team. The Wilmington and Springfield, MA facilities will be relocated into one centrally-located facility in Westborough, MA.



The Westborough location is ideal for the growing market demands within the northeast region. The location possesses a great balance of skilled labor, strong concentration of technology based OEM’s and proximity to the innovation centers within New England. The new NEO Tech location features a total space of 198,000 sq. ft., with 128,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and scalable to meeting the continued growth being seen.



“NEO Tech is listening to our customers within geographic corridors of innovation such as the Boston market as they require product development and manufacturing stabilization locally,” said David Brakenwagen, NEO Tech Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “Our internal infrastructure enables these companies to launch their mature products to lower cost regions as required for higher production levels. Managing this end-to-end process is a tremendous value to our customer base.”



“NEO Tech’s presence in the New England area has grown significantly,” said James Howe, NEO Tech Vice President of New England Operations. “We are combining our two existing facilities into one larger site to better support our customers and increase capacity. The Westborough site will allow us to further invest and localize our infrastructure for the success of our customers.”



Consolidation of the Wilmington facility manufacturing is now underway and expected to be complete in late July. Final consolidation is expected to be completed in the later part of the year.



For more information about NEO Tech, visit the company at www.NEOTech.com.



About NEO Tech

NEO Tech combines the strengths of three leading contract manufacturers: NATEL, EPIC, and OnCore. With over 40 years of heritage in electronics manufacturing, NEO Tech focuses on low-medium-volume/high-mix, high-complexity products primarily in the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets.



NEO Tech offers full product lifecycle engineering services, manufacturing and testing of microelectronics, cable & harness interconnect products, PCBA, full box build services and aftermarket repair and fulfillment services. The companies that form NEO Tech have been known for solving tough engineering problems that result in high-reliability, high-quality electronic solutions for customers.



Headquartered in Chatsworth, CA, NEO Tech has manufacturing and engineering locations in California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Mexico, and China. NEO Tech holds and maintains industry specific certifications that include ISO9001, AS9100, ISO13485, ISO/TS16949, ISO14001 and MIL-PRF-38534. To learn more, visit www.NEOTech.com.

