New Blancett B3100 Industrial Flow Monitor Enables Enhanced Data Logging and Remote Access

The Blancett B3100 Series Flow Monitor from Badger Meter is ideal for use with automated systems in remote locations, such as monitoring of flow meters in oil fields.

Badger Meter announces the introduction of the Blancett® B3100 Series flow monitor, a flexible, durable, easy-to-use digital signal processing platform for demanding flow metering applications. The B3100 flow monitor incorporates advanced options with user-friendly full operation through the glass. Data logging, and remote data access and programming are available without opening the enclosure. Programming software makes remote configuration easy and efficient.

The B3100 flow monitor processes a frequency output from a flow meter and interprets the signal to calculate flow rate and total flow simultaneously with 16-point linearization of the flow curve (with interpolation) for improved accuracy. The unit features simplified K-factor and engineering unit configuration for volumetric or mass readings.

The B3100 is explosion-proof for harsh surroundings in accordance with ATEX, IECEx, FM and CSA c-us. A rugged one-inch NPT thread is provided for flow meter mounting. The flow monitor’s large backlit LED display provides seven-digit flow rate/total and 11-digit accumulated total. The display shows flow rate, total, measuring units and a flow rate-indicating speedometer, with hourly flow totals and settings easily logged in an archive. Each log contains flow rate, flow total, accumulated total, time/date stamp and log number. Logged data can be viewed through the display, or via Modbus RTU Communications or free PC software options. Interval logs are available by minute or hourly increments, with daily and event logs also provided. The flow monitor’s user-friendly programming software enables log data to be downloaded as a .csv file.



The B3100’s remote programming capability is a key product feature, which allows for full configuration of the flow monitor. Software automatically detects the monitor and downloads its data. Configurations for multiple units can be saved on a PC, and configuration data can be changed and easily downloaded back to the monitor. Field operation is via a through-the-glass keypad. The flow monitor has multiple power supply options, including a long-life battery supply.



The enhanced functionality of the B3100 flow monitor is ideal for use with automated systems in remote locations, such as monitoring of meters in oil fields. With the monitor’s robust data logging feature, Blancett now offers Contract Hour Support. Hourly flow totals can be easily logged in the archive on the hour. Other typical applications include secondary oil recovery, remediation and reclamation, fracture/refracture, coal bed methane, regulatory compliance and environmental accountability, chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, fertilizer production and dispensing, pesticide manufacturing, and liquid batching and water-cooling.



