Hearst’s iCrossing Names Mike Parker President

Hearst Magazines announced that Mike Parker will become president of iCrossing, the company’s global digital marketing agency. Parker succeeds Nick Brien, who led the business since 2015, and who has been named CEO of Dentsu Aegis Americas. The announcement was made by Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Magazines President David Carey, to whom Parker will report.

Parker joined iCrossing in 2015 as president of iCrossing’s West Coast operations. In this key leadership role, Parker was also responsible for the agency’s global mobile marketing practice and digital media partnerships. He was appointed president, U.S., in 2016, managing the strategic, creative and commercial success of the agency’s offices across the country.

“Mike has been a driving force in iCrossing’s growth, working closely with Nick to build and activate a powerful strategy that combines creativity and storytelling with data, technology and performance marketing,” Carey said. “Mike has also forged important relationships within Hearst and our diverse media portfolio, which give iCrossing its competitive edge in terms of editorial insights and future-casting. He is an experienced digital marketer and leader who will continue iCrossing’s mission of innovation and optimized, effective solutions for brands.”

“We thank Nick for his tremendous vision and commitment to iCrossing,” Carey added. “Nick is a dynamic executive; he reimagined the agency over the past three years, quickly identifying its strengths and unique advantages, and designed a path for growth. The experience and passion he brought to iCrossing set the foundation for its future, and we wish him the very best in his new role.”

Parker has an extensive record of advancing innovation and digital transformation for brands like Nestlé, Intel, Bridgestone and Microsoft. Before joining iCrossing, Parker was global chief digital officer at McCann WorldGroup. Prior to his tenure at McCann, Parker served as co-president for Tribal DDB’s U.S. network, where he oversaw significant growth in its client base. He is a three-time winner of Digital Agency of the Year honors and was a member of the inaugural Cannes Innovation Lions jury.

“My career has been focused on helping brands deepen consumer engagement through technology and platforms, bringing audiences and content together in new and powerful ways,” Parker said. “iCrossing has been innovating in every discipline, from content and social strategies to programmatic media, developing smart solutions that drive growth and business outcomes for our clients. As a full-service, digitally-native agency, our talented teams bring together creativity and strategy with media and technology to unleash a brand’s full potential. We will continue to expand our capabilities and expertise, constantly evolving as a marketing agency for a modern world.”

Brands today are looking for intelligent, unified solutions to their marketing challenges. iCrossing leverages expertise across a variety of disciplines that include media services, brand strategy and planning, technology services, data science, creativity and content marketing to create campaigns that help grow businesses.

About iCrossing

iCrossing is the marketing agency for a modern world. We turn brand potential into business performance. Part of Hearst, iCrossing is uniquely a digitally native agency owned by one of the nation’s largest media, entertainment and services companies. iCrossing’s performance-driven marketing solutions for major brands, powered by creative, technology and media prowess, are strengthened by Hearst’s rich data and editorial expertise. A “Leader” in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for global digital marketing agencies for a fourth year and named by Advertising Age as an “Agency to Watch” in 2017, iCrossing is headquartered in New York and has 900 employees in 14 offices globally. For more information, visit www.icrossing.com or iCrossing’s social communities.

About Hearst Magazines

Hearst Magazines is a unit of Hearst (www.hearst.com), one of the nation’s largest diversified media, information and services companies. With 20 titles in the U.S., Hearst is the leading publisher of monthly magazines in terms of total paid circulation (AAM 2H 2016). Hearst Magazines’ print and digital assets reach more than 128 million readers and site visitors each month—nearly two-thirds of all women and 69 percent of all millennial women in the country (comScore/MRI 9-16/S16). The company publishes close to 300 editions and 200 websites around the world and operates iCrossing, a global, full-service digital marketing agency, and business process provider CDS Global. Hearst Magazines holds a majority stake in KUBRA, a customer experience management solutions company and is a partner with Condé Nast in the publishing services company PubWorX.