Author Provides a Glimpse into His Life as an Italian Immigrant

The book, “American Bread: My First Twenty Years in America,” tells the story of Alfred DiGiacomo, who belongs to an Italian immigrant family in the early twentieth century. In his personal account, he shares with us the struggle of immigrants during the period. His story brings us back to a small village in southern Italy called Giorgio, Albanese, which is the birthplace of his parents, and gives us a glimpse of life within their village.

The author depicts a very moving story about his father’s (Francesco) journey to America, his service in World War I and his return visit to Italy where he met and married his wife. Mr. DiGiacomo also describes his everyday life, his schooling, work, and activities, while growing up as an Italian American in the small close-knit town.

The autobiography is very helpful in showing the readers or giving them the idea what the situation of the twentieth century immigrants was. Such an insightful personal account from the author is very helpful in letting the readers understand. “American Bread: My First Twenty Years in America” is a brilliant addition to one’s must-have collection.

“American Bread: My First Twenty Years in America” was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual, which happened last June 23, 2017.

“American Bread: My First Twenty Years in America”

Written by Alfred DiGiacomo

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date September 26, 2012

Paperback price: $17.74

About the Author

Alfred DiGiacomo was born on November 29, 1922. He graduated from High School in January 1941. After graduating High School he worked as a grocery clerk. During World War II He served in the U.S .Air Force enlisting in November 1942. He served in Europe with the 926 Signal Bn, proving communication for the 9th Tactical Air Command from Normandy to the end of the war in Weimar, Germany.

After his discharge in November 1945 he studied architectural drafting and after a 12 year apprenticeship received his architectural license by examination in 1961.

He was responsible for the design of many schools and public buildings on Long Island. He moved to Ithaca in 1980 to take position of Senior Architect with Cornell University. There he played a key role in the building expansion that took place the years following. After his retirement he wrote about his Army Service and then wrote AMERICAN BREaD.

“In Italian houses there are only 2 kinds of bread: Italian bread and American bread.”