GuestTek Celebrates 20th Year of Business while attending HITEC in Toronto this week

GuestTek™ is celebrating its twentieth anniversary of business this year, achieving two decades of steady growth and a continuous commitment to clients. Every day, GuestTek reaches over 4000 properties and over 850,000 guestrooms, rivaled only by the 5.4 million unique devices that the company serves every month.

Starting in 1997 with in-room, high speed internet connections and full computer systems for hotels, GuestTek has grown into the world’s largest provider of in-room connectivity and entertainment for the hotel industry. Today with its converged OneView® product line, GuestTek has expanded over the last twenty years in response to the industry’s evolving technology requirements, constantly innovating to enhance the in-room experience of today’s global, tech-savvy hotel guests. With 800 employees and operations in 109 countries, GuestTek offers global consistency for hotel brands and properties of all sizes.

Arnon Levy, GuestTek founder, President and CEO, reflected on the company’s 20th anniversary, in saying “In our 20 years, we have not stopped developing and searching for better ways to provide industry-leading solutions, because if you stop, you fall behind. A thank you to our many customers and partners who have relied on our services and helped us grow into the largest global provider. Stop by our booth at HITEC, to see the latest in our converged solutions.”

GuestTek will be showcasing its latest technology this week at HITEC Toronto from June 26th-29th. Stop by booth 919 to see why GuestTek has grown into the world’s largest provider of hospitality technology.

GuestTek™ is a global leader in broadband technology and interactive solutions for the hospitality industry. Since 1997, GuestTek has partnered with hotels to maximize their property's offerings–enhancing the brand experience, helping to generate more revenue and giving total confidence that they are delivering a world-class guest experience.

The Company’s head offices are in Calgary, Alberta, and have major support facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah, Guatemala City, Guatemala, Warsaw, Poland, Bangkok, Thailand, Dubai, U.A.E., and Giza, Egypt, as well as Sales offices located throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, including Australia, Singapore, Japan, China, Hong Kong, India, Spain, United Kingdom and The Netherlands. For more information about GuestTek™, go to www.guest-tek.com.