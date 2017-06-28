EMSL Dallas Receives California ELAP Accreditation for Asbestos Analysis

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is pleased to announce that its Dallas, Texas testing laboratory is now accredited for asbestos analysis through the California State Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (CA ELAP).

Asbestos is a mineral fiber that that has commonly been used in a variety of building construction materials as a fire-retardant as well as for insulation. When asbestos becomes friable and is inhaled or ingested, it can be carcinogenic. Because of this, asbestos has been removed from use in over 3,000 different products including roofing materials, brake pads and cement pipe often used in distributing water to communities. Today, asbestos is most commonly found in older homes, in pipe and furnace insulation materials, asbestos shingles, millboard, textured paints and other coating materials as well as floor tiles.

“When asbestos is disturbed, it has the potential to release fibers into the air that can become an inhalation hazard,” stated Ed Cahill, Vice President of EMSL’s Asbestos Division. “These fibers are so small that they are normally invisible to the naked eye and can remain airborne for extended periods of time. Because of this, it is important to receive professional assistance through laboratory testing prior to disturbing any potentially dangerous materials. EMSL is one of the largest asbestos testing laboratories in the world and continues to achieve new accreditations throughout the United States and Canada. We are proud that our Dallas laboratory has worked to expand its offerings to support testing of California samples.”

In addition to CA ELAP, EMSL Dallas is accredited by the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) for polarized light microscopy (PLM) bulk sample analysis and transmission electron microscopy (TEM) air sample analysis. The laboratory is also PCM and PLM certified by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Under the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), the laboratory is accredited for direct exam spore traps and tape lifts as well as fungal cultures. EMSL Dallas is also proficient in the AIHA IHPAT testing program.

EMSL Dallas is located at 2307 Springlake Road, Suite 510 in Dallas, Texas. The laboratory can be reached by calling (972) 892-9928. For more information about EMSL’s laboratory capabilities and locations, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

