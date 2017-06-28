Zume Pizza Unveils the Doughbot to Perfect the Art of Pizza Crust Creation

Zume Pizza, the only company where robots and pizza nerds work together to make and deliver America’s favorite food, continues to blend tech and top culinary talent by introducing The Doughbot: the most efficient and consistent dough presser that turns any dough ball into the perfect pizza crust 5X faster. In addition, the company is launching scooter couriers and taking its fleet of proprietary ‘Baked On The Way™’ Food Delivery Vehicles outside the streets of Mountain View and is now serving homes and businesses in Palo Alto and at Stanford University.

The Doughbot is key to satisfying increased consumer demand for Zume Pizza’s fresh and locally sourced pies. Working alongside Zume Pizza’s employees and existing pizza-making robots - Marta, Bruno, Pepe, and Giorgio - it can make a crust every nine seconds, as compared to 45 seconds for manually-tossed pies.

Furthermore, The Doughbot improves the quality of crust by perfectly pressing it to the optimal baking size and shape. It also removes the tiring and repetitive task of throwing dough hundreds of times each day, allowing employees to venture into new areas of the company like menu design and creation, customer service, and delivery logistics.

“The health and happiness of our customers and employees are the top priority. The Doughbot brings us closer to that goal by allowing us to make each pizza crust 5x faster than before while improving the quality of work for staff and speed of delivery for customers,” says Julia Collins, CEO and co-founder of Zume Pizza. “I’m immensely excited about another new member of our team as well Susan Alban, our new VP of Operations. With extensive experience in delivery logistics, we’re confident she can help scale Zume Pizza far beyond the Bay Area.”

Just nine months ago, Zume Pizza introduced the world’s first fleet of Food Delivery Vehicles that baked pizzas en route to customers to ensure that each pie arrived hot at your door. Since then, the company has deployed six Food Delivery Vehicles throughout Mountain View and is creating a new standard in freshness by introducing a fleet of scooter pizza couriers.

Zume Pizza plans to have seven scooters on the road this month and is the first food delivery company in the United States to receive approval and insurance to deliver by company-owned scooters. Each scooter will deploy from the company’s headquarters in Mountain View and will use any of the Food Delivery Vehicles in the delivery area as the “hub” to pick up additional pies. This mode of delivery means faster and fresher pies for customers.

“Introducing a scooter delivery system expands our radius and speed, while not sacrificing the quality of each pizza,” said Alex Garden, co-CEO and co-founder of Zume Pizza. “Regulatory challenges made it difficult for others to commit to this undertaking, but by enforcing stringent standards for our scooter couriers, which we call ‘pielots,’ we’re confident we can implement a safe and fast delivery system.”

To help scale the company’s expansion into the Palo Alto region and beyond, Zume Pizza is adding Susan Alban to the team as VP of Operations, where she will lead delivery operations, customer support, and business operations. Before Zume Pizza, Alban served as a General Manager at Uber, where she launched UberEATS and UberRUSH across the Bay Area and led operations, marketing, sales and account management.

“With increasingly busy schedules and preference for staying in over going out, the market for food delivery will continue to grow,” said Susan Alban, Zume Pizza’s VP of Operations. “Yet while customers enjoy the convenience of delivery, if the quality isn’t there, they won’t come back. Merging those two can be very challenging, but Zume Pizza is using an innovative approach that solves that. I’m excited to use my experience with UberEATS to scale Zume Pizza and bring this quality and convenience to more and more customers.”

Since the company launched in April 2016, Zume Pizza has grown from a founding team of just three self-proclaimed “Pizza Nerds” to more than 100 full-time employees and six patented Food Delivery Vehicles.

To order a Zume Pizza in Mountain View or Palo Alto today, go to ZumePizza.com or download the app in the App Store or Google Play.

About Zume Pizza:

Zume Pizza is a food company in Mountain View, California that uses technology to make and deliver farm-fresh pizza. Co-created by restaurant developer Julia Collins and serial entrepreneur Alex Garden, Zume Pizza is on a quest to make healthier pizza more accessible.



For more information, visit: ZumePizza.com



Media Contact:

Maggie Philbin

VSC for Zume Pizza

media@zumepizza.com

203.394.1818

