Intertops & Juicy Stakes Adding Extra 5% to All Blackjack Wins during Friday Happy Hour

Friday Happy Hour just got a lot happier thanks to a special Blackjack Happy Hour bonus at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes.  Both online casinos, well known for their busy poker rooms, also offer a selection of slots and table games.  This Friday, June 30th, between 7:00 and 10:00 pm Eastern, they’ll both be adding an extra 5% to every Blackjack win.


“Blackjack is a fun a relaxing way to unwind after a busy week,” said Intertops’ Poker Manager.  “We thought we’d help get the weekend off to a winning start by topping up everyone’s Blackjack wins!”

To receive their 5% Blackjack bonus, players simply play any Blackjack game (there are three to choose from). Whenever they win, the casino will automatically add an extra 5% to the pay out.  It will be paid to players’ bonus balance and is subject to a 15X play through requirement. Players can win up to $250 in extra Blackjack winnings.
 
There are several versions of Blackjack offered:  Blackjack, Double Draw Blackjack and Perfect Pairs Blackjack.  (Blackjack in Intertops’ main casino does not qualify for this promotion.) 
 
For those that like to mix it up a bit, there is an optional re-draw on hand 15, 16 and 17 in Double Draw Blackjack and in Perfect Pairs Blackjack a natural pair pays 5:1, same-colored pairs pay 10:1 and a perfect pair (both cards the same suit) pays 30X.
 
Intertops Poker players will find further details at https://poker.intertops.eu/en/promo/226-blackjack-happy-hour. Details are also available at Juicy Stakes at https://www.juicystakes.eu/promotions/blackjack-happy-hour.

Both Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes welcome players from anywhere in the world. In addition to online poker, they offer a selection of online slots and table games from World Match, Lucktap and Betsoft.

