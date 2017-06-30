Author Rues the “Triumph of Cynicism over Integrity”

In his book titled Eminent Disdain: The Triumph of Cynicism over Integrity in 21st Century America (AuthorHouse, 2009), businessman and political independent Bromwell Ault takes the politically conscious back to the previous decade, to America’s most pressing issues of the time.



Eminent Disdain explores the issues that remain persistent challenges for whoever sits in the White House or dominate the Congress: the Iraq War (the most notable error of the younger Bush’s presidency), the national debt (the most serious), global warming (a natural problem, but nature does not debate), healthcare (what is it really all about, Ault asked), and immigration (the author believes both Clinton and the younger Bush exploited the issue for political purposes).



The aforementioned issues are fraught with toxic politics, partisan discord that they reflect the corruption and ethical failures of the American government system. Not only these are political challenges but also crises of identity and integrity that ushered in the decade that saw the “triumph of cynicism over integrity”. Politically conscious readers cannot help but show contempt at a government that accomplishes little to solve the country’s most serious problems.



Ault’s Eminent Disdain: The Triumph of Cynicism over Integrity in 21st Century America was last displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual held in Chicago. Miss the book? Copies are available at AuthorHouse and Amazon.





Eminent Disdain: The Triumph of Cynicism over Integrity in 21st Century America

Written by Bromwell Ault

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: September 30, 2009

Paperback price: $23.35



About the Author

Bromwell Ault is a retired business man with a marketing background who has worked in the energy (wind, solar, petroleum, mixed alcohols), financial services and venture capital sectors. He was a co-founder of the Venture Capital Corp. of America and continues to serve as a special limited partner. His first book was A Retail Food Study (LaRoche & Co., NYC, 1957) which analyzed the postwar revolution in food retailing and the growing dominance of the supermarket. He was born in 1927 in Cincinnati, OH and moved to 1930 where he grew up during the depression years. His education includes The Buckley School in NYC; Phillips Academy in Andover, MA; and Yale University from which he received a BA degree in 1949. Mr. Ault is a political independent, having been equally disappointed by both major political parties, and is deeply concerned by the deterioration of our government, the widespread corruption throughout our society and the consequent failure of many of our most basic institutions to protect those for whose protection they were created.