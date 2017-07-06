Children’s Book Relives the Joy of Christ’s Birth

The book “It Was the Night Before Christ’s Birth” is a story of the birth and the life of Jesus Christ who was conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit and born of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Starting from His birth, the author narrates when and where Jesus was born, the ordeals He endured, and all the miracles He has done and is still doing. It will also tackle the good deeds He has done and the miraculous acts He shows toward the people of Jerusalem despite some of them disbelieve in Him.



This children’s book is a highly recommended work-of-art for children or kids aged 6-8 years old who are starting to learn reading texts. The book will definitely be an enjoyable thing to read since aside from its colorful and artistic graphics, the readers will actually learn something from it. The miracles of Christ will surely stir the kid’s imagination and give them the idea of how special He is. At the end of the story, it will definitely teach you and your kids moral lessons which will be remembered and treasured. This will surely be a great addition to your kid’s book collection. On the other hand, adults may even love this textbook due to its simple yet entertaining presentation.



The book “It Was the Night Before Christ’s Birth” by Vivian Wulf has been displayed at the 2017 National Education Association which took place last June 30, 2017. Copies of the book are available at Amazon and WestBow Press.





It Was the Night Before Christ’s Birth

Written by: Vivian Wulf

Published by: WestBow Press

Published date: March 22, 2017

Paperback price: $3.99



About the Author

Vivian lives with her husband David in Bloomington, Illinois and Port Charlotte, Florida. She enjoys the bible and her talks with Jesus throughout the day. She gives God the credit for the inspired words in this book.