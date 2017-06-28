Vivian Wulf Publishes Illustrated Christmas Story Book

“It Was the Night Before Christ’s Birth” is a story of the birth and the life of Jesus Christ who was conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit and born of the Virgin Mary. Starting from His birth, the author narrates when and where Jesus was born, the ordeals He endured, and all the miracles He has done and is still doing. It will also tackle the good deeds He has done and the miraculous acts He shows toward the people of Jerusalem despite some of them disbelieve in Him.



This children’s book is a highly recommended work-of-art for children or kids aged 6-8 years old who are learning to read texts. “It Was the Night Before Christ’s Birth” will definitely be an enjoyable thing to read since aside from its colorful and artistic graphics, the readers will actually learn something from it. The miracles of Christ will surely stir the kid’s imagination and give them the idea of how special He is. At the end of the story, it will impart moral lessons to children who will treasure them in their hearts.



Wulf’s “It Was the Night Before Christ’s Birth” by Vivian Wulf will displayed at the 2017 National Education Association which will take place this coming June 30, 2017.



It Was the Night Before Christ’s Birth

Written by: Vivian Wulf

Published by: WestBow Press

Published date: March 22, 2017

Paperback price: $3.99



About the Author

Vivian lives with her husband David in Bloomington, Illinois and Port Charlotte, Florida. She enjoys the bible and her talks with Jesus throughout the day. She gives God the credit for the inspired words in this book.