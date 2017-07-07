Patrick Hodges’ First Book “Joshua’s Island” Shares a Serious yet Interesting Topic about Bullying

“Joshua’s Island” written by Patrick Hodges is one of the nice fiction books published. His passion in writing is obviously presented in the way he writes the story in his book. He has amazingly created wonderful characters and perfect settings that will let you scan till the end of the book. It’s a book that will not only entertain kids but also teenagers and even parents. Though it discusses a very serious topic of bullying which is happening nowadays, he made sure that it will be interesting where everyone will enjoy reading it.



Friendships, young love, and peer pressure are topics which the author has included to add more meaning in the story. This will also serve as an informative book to parents who wanted protect their child from being bullied since the book will provide them very important information and will teach them ways on how to deal with it.

The book “Joshua’s Island: Revised Edition” was displayed in 2017 National Education Association last June 30, 2017.



Joshua’s Island: Revised Edition

Written by: Patrick Hodges

Published by: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published Date: August 29, 2016

Paperback Price: $5.99





About the Author

Patrick Hodges together with his wife lives in his native state in Arizona. He is a medical biller by day and with his newly found passion, he is a writer of fiction by night. He has written three novels already. Joshua’s Island is his first book and currently he is writing a fantasy series.