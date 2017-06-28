“Joshua’s Island: Revised Edition” Will Certainly Teach Everyone the Value of Friendship, Loyalty and Love

Author Patrick Hodges writes a story that is entertaining not only for kids but also for people of all ages. The book is a fiction one that discusses a relevant topic of bullying that is happening in reality. Though, it’s a serious topic, the book gives a quite different approach on it where every reader will enjoy it especially with the characters and settings involved in the story.



The book “Joshua’s Island” also includes topics such as friendships, young love, and peer pressure which are also of interest to the teenage ones. It’s a good book for parents since it will give them an idea or signs if their child is being bullied especially in school. It’s not only a book with an interesting story in it but it’s also a book that provides very important information and lesson about bullying.

The book “Joshua’s Island: Revised Edition” will have its Expo in 2017 National Education Association scheduled to take place on June 30, 2017. Be ready with a copy of this book and take part in the exhibit soon.



Joshua’s Island: Revised Edition

Written by: Patrick Hodges

Published by: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published Date: August 29, 2016

Paperback Price: $5.99





About the Author

Patrick Hodges together with his wife lives in his native state in Arizona. He is a medical biller by day and with his newly found passion, he is a writer of fiction by night. He has written three novels already. Joshua’s Island is his first book and currently he is writing a fantasy series.