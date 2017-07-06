In “Ignorance, Arrogance, and Apathy,” Author Highlights the Strength and Power Each Person Has in a Country

In claiming every right of sovereignty, one should discover, learn, and carefully understand the truth and facts in everything. One should be conscious on the current issues in the Federal Government which the author believes is in rebellion and that “We the People” must do something to get back what is supposed for us.



Wayne L. Shields addresses this book to all the people in the United States to let them know that it is time to become aware of their rights, duties and responsibilities as part of the system in the country. The author urges everyone not to be blind and manipulated by the media, the revised education system and the wrongdoings of the federal government especially those elected who are just planning to create tyranny. The book serves as an eye opener for the readers on what is exactly happening within the community or within the political environment. Without further hesitation, the author divulges some serious matters in the book which are necessary for the people.



The government has a great impact on everyone especially in maintaining the usual way of life. It is everybody’s duty to exercise their right to vote to choose the right person who can serve righteously for the people. This book will share full knowledge and realization of the strength and power each person has in a country.



The book “Ignorance, Arrogance, and Apathy” was one the titles exhibited in 2017 National Education Association held on June 30, 2017.



Ignorance, Arrogance, and Apathy

Written by: Wayne L. Shields

Published by: XULON Press

Published Date: May 16, 2016

Paperback Price: $16.49



About the Author

Wayne L. Shields do believe that he has all the credentials in writing the book “Ignorance, Arrogance, and Apathy” which come from two places: “Declaration of Independence” and the “U.S. Constitution”.