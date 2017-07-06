Laurel Myers’ “Shooting at the Navy Yard: One Survivor’s Memoir” Pays Tribute to the People Who Died during the Incident

“Shooting at the Navy Yard: One Survivor’s Memoir” is a novel that thoroughly tells the threatening encounters from an assailant who managed to get inside a building equipped with full security.



Laurel Myers, as an eyewitness, offers this book as a firsthand account of the shooting incident. She perfectly describes the scenario during that day, the chaos she has witnessed, and the pleadings and intense fear from the people inside a place where there might be no chance of escape for survival. In her book, some interesting information about the actual experience of a survivor herself has been revealed which some facts were not definitely exposed or reported on media or news. How the experience has greatly affected her normal and personal life and how she finds ways to cope up with the traumatic experience emotionally have been further discussed also in the book.



If you want to read a complete documentation of the unforgettable shooting incident, you must read this book written exactly from a survivor. Every interesting information that would satisfy and answer some of your questions is directly provided in the book.



The book “Shooting at the Navy Yard: One Survivor’s Memoir” was successfully displayed in 2017 National Education Association last June 30, 2017.



Shooting at the Navy Yard: One Survivor’s Memoir

Written by: Laurel Myers

Published by: Lulu Publishing Services

Published Date: January 15, 2015

Paperback Price: $14.50





About the Author

Laurel Myers lives in Washington, DC. She has worked as a teacher and for the US Government. She has written a lot of books already with a variety of subjects.