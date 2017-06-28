Author Eye-Witnessed a Firsthand Account of the Shooting in Washington Navy Yard on September 16, 2013

Author Laurel Myers completely narrates the shooting incident in the Navy Yard which was believed to be a secured building.



In the book, Laurel Myers, as an eye witness herself, describes in detail what happened inside the building, the chaos, the uncontrollable behavior of the alarmed and panicked people and questions from people’s mind about the unexplained situation. The events were told by the author who was so close from the shooter during that time. The book exactly shows the frightening encounters from the assailant. It markedly unfolds and reveals interesting information about the actual experience of a survivor and discloses something that might be different from those of the media or news. As you read, you’ll be left with questions of why it occurred in such place where everyone confidently believes that it was totally safe and protected. Knowing also the impact that the experience has given to author is perfectly chronicled here. Certainly this is a story that would help readers understand clearly what it feels to be trapped on a risky circumstance.



This book will surely give you a complete explanation of the precise feeling of intense fear in the shooting scenario. It vividly picture out the happenings inside the building. If you don’t want to miss any single information, this book is a complete documentation itself.



“Shooting at the Navy Yard: One Survivor’s Memoir” will be presented in 2017 National Education Association. Hurry up and get a copy of this book and be there in the exhibit happening on June 30, 2017.



“Shooting at the Navy Yard: One Survivor’s Memoir”

Written by: Laurel Myers

Published by: Lulu Publishing Services

Published Date: January 15, 2015

Paperback Price: $14.50





About the Author

Laurel Myers lives in Washington, DC. She has worked as a teacher and for the US Government. She has written a lot of books already with a variety of subjects.