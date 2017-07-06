Retired Schoolteacher Shares the Importance of Friendship in a Fable

If an engineer designs and builds complicated products, machines and/or structures, a teacher designs and builds the most complicated of all — the human mind. As such, they are considered as “human engineers” who, from the moment a child steps into a school campus, assist and mold an innocent mind to be a professional in the future.

The author, Margie Minter, is one of those “human engineers” who, in her experience as an elementary school teacher for over three decades, has become an instrument to mold innocent minds and assist young learners. Her dedication to children and her teaching profession became her driving force to write this heartwarming book even after her retirement.



This book tells a story of friendship between a dog and a cat. In the story, Lucky, the cat, and Ollie, the dog, have been friends for a very long time. They have enjoyed playing together and being in each other’s company. On Ollie’s fifth birthday, his mother, Mrs. Yorkie, plans a surprise party. She invites all of Ollie’s doggy friends, but forgets to invite Lucky. Being Ollie’s longtime friend, Lucky strongly desires to join the party. On the night of Ollie’s birthday, something happens that takes everybody by surprise.

This book is very recommendable especially for young readers. It is a fable that demonstrates the value of friendship in a seemingly wacky but heartwarming way. If the animals in the story can be true to their friends, why not us?



“Ollie’s Unlucky Day” was one of the titles presented during the 2017 National Education Association which was held last June 30, 2017.



About the Author

Margie Minter is a retired teacher who holds a degree in Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Oklahoma in 1953, and an MD from the Oklahoma State University in 1957. After thirty-four years of teaching, she retired in the year 1994. She now enjoys her retirement together with her husband for sixty-one years, Robert Minter. The couple lives in Minter Ranch near Wynnewood, Oklahoma.