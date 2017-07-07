Veteran Property Management Consultant Offers Valuable Advice in Property Management Book

“Property Management Systems From A to Z” is Dick Jonilonis’ first book and also the first of its kind to discuss about property management systems. There are many published books on property management how-to and college textbooks on property are also abound, but books tackling property managements systems and their utilization are very rare to almost non-existent. This book is welcome development and will likely be a precedent for future books and publications about property managements systems.

Dick’s extensive experience of business, educational practice and consultancy services related to property management systems and operations has spanned more than 50 years. His experience in the field is evident in his discussions in every chapter, where he also gives valuable suggestions on how to improve property management operations and encourages managers to understand, appreciate and properly manage their systems. The value of his suggestions extend to the improvement of productivity, reduction of operating costs, increase of revenue and improvement of the bottom line.

“Property Management Systems From A to Z” is again a timely, valuable treasure of a book for senior managers and principals as systems for property management are inevitably transitioning from paper-based to web-based or digital. The National Education Association event last June 30, 2017 gave a wonderful opportunity to find this rarity of a book in the management world.



“Property Management Systems From A to Z”

Written by: Dick Jonilonis

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: January 25, 2016

Paperback price: $ 22.95



About the author

Dick Jonilonis graduated from San Diego State University with majors in Business Management and Industrial Psychology with 176 Units. He has a teaching credential in community college business systems and he has presented seminars for multiple companies, trade associations and college classes. He has an exceptional professional background, which includes connections with IBM Corporation - Chicago & San Diego, San Diego bank/corporate management of systems program development, property management, and investment property sales and exchanging before he began his 3 decades of property management systems activities. He has also has written a number of articles on property management systems for both national and regional magazines.