Property Management Consultant Unveils Timely Book on Property Management Systems

The book “Property Management Systems From A to Z” by Dick Jonilonis is a timely piece of information regarding property management systems. Simply defined, property management systems are computerized systems that facilitate the management of properties, personal property, equipment, including maintenance, legalities and personnel all through a single piece of software. Thus, software are increasingly being used as replacement for paper-based systems of property management.

Anchored on the author’s extensive business-related background and his 30 years of being a property management specialist, the book is a welcome development for property management educators, managers and owner/operators. The book also gives a detailed timeline and progression of the development and evolution of property management systems through the years since the 1980s. He also gives valuable tips and advice on how to properly utilize property management systems and utilize them to their full extent and to the advantage of companies, government entities, manufacturing and logistics industries, and many more entities and organizations that handle properties.

Learners, educators and managers will be likely to benefit from reading this unique and educational book. The National Education Association event this June 30, 2017 will give you the opportunity to get a hold of this valuable book.

Property Management Systems From A to Z

Written by: Dick Jonilonis

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: January 25, 2016

Paperback price: $ 22.95



About the author

Dick Jonilonis graduated from San Diego State University with majors in Business Management and Industrial Psychology with 176 Units. He has a teaching credential in community college business systems and he has presented seminars for multiple companies, trade associations and college classes. He has an exceptional professional background, which includes connections with IBM Corporation - Chicago & San Diego, San Diego bank/corporate management of systems programming and analysis, property management, and investment property sales and exchanging before he began his 3 decades of property management systems activities. He has also has written a number of articles on property management systems in both national and regional magazines.