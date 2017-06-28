Author Pens Book on the Irish Slaves

Race remains a central issue in America and the issue is aggravated by racism and slavery. Such matters have been entirely focused on the African-American experience (or consciousness), but one particular group of people has been left out of the discussion: the Irish slaves, the slaves that time forgot.



But not anymore as Herbert Byrd Jr. published “Proclamation 1625: America’s Enslavement of the Irish” (FriesenPress, 2016). In this age of selective historical amnesia, Byrd intends to raise awareness of the slavery experienced by the Irish immigrants in colonial America. Preceding the Africans as slaves, the Irish people had suffered double tragedy: first, in their native Ireland where they experienced political and religious persecution under the English; and second, in the British American colonies and the British West Indies where they were employed as indentured servants and treated as second-class citizens.



The book’s title refers to the infamous proclamation of King James I that established Irish slavery, but Byrd traces the origins of anti-Irish sentiment to the reign of King Henry II (reigned 1154-1189). Negative English attitudes towards the Irish flourished during the reign of King Henry VIII when he broke up with the Catholic Church. The Irish refused to renounce their Catholic faith, and this gave way to their eventual persecution and enslavement under the English.



Byrd intends to educate his intended readers about the sufferings the Irish endured in the colonial times and how anti-Irish sentiments, especially anti-Catholicism (the last acceptable prejudice), run deep in America’s history. As a descendant of an Irish slave, Byrd hopes America will neither forget nor ignore the history of his people.



Copies of the book are available at http://www.proclamation1625.net

“Proclamation 1625: America’s Enslavement of the Irish”

Written by Herbert L. Byrd Jr.

Published by FriesenPress

Published date: April 12, 2016

Paperback price: $21.25



About the Author



Herbert Byrd is president of MOJA, an information technology and intelligence analysis company that is in support of the U.S. intelligence community and national level decision-makers. He has a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, Syracuse University, L. C. Smith College of Engineering and Computer Science.