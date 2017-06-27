Top Rival-Powered Casinos Introduce Legendary New Midas Touch Slot – up to $1500 Introductory Casino Bonus Now Available

“When you try a new game, sometimes it’s hard to put it down,” said the manager at Slots Capital. “So we thought we better use our own magic touch to give players a lot of extra cash to play with!”



Responding to the surge in popularity of basic three-reel slots, Rival Gaming has just launched a glittering new 3-reel called Midas Touch. Slots Capital and Desert Nights are the first online casinos to have it.



The new classic 3-reel slot Midas Touch is now available in the download and instant play casinos for desktop and laptop computers and in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.



For a limited time, both casinos will triple players’ deposits to give them more Midas-time.



“When you try a new game, sometimes it’s hard to put it down,” said the manager at Slots Capital. “So we thought we better use our own magic touch to give players a lot of extra cash to play with!”



MIDAS TOUCH INTRODUCTORY BONUS

300% Deposit Bonus up to $1500

Bonus code: MIDAS300

40X rollover; no max cashout.

Available until July 4th only



As legend has it, when King Midas was granted a wish, he asked that anything he touched would turn to gold. In his case that wasn’t all good – but in the dazzling new Midas Touch real money online slot game, it’s great when everything becomes golden.

Players can bet from one to three coins per line. Coins are valued from .01 to 5.00 each. The default bet is $2.25 -- three coins valued at $.25 each bet on each of the three lines.



The maximum jackpot on a max bet (2000 $5 coins) is $10,000.

Slots Capital Casino and Desert Nights Casino welcome players from all over the world, offering a huge selection of games from Rival Gaming that are available at only a few select online casinos.

