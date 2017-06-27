Suppressor Distributor, SilencerShop.com, Now Offers A Money Back Guarantee

SilencerShop.com, one of the leading suppressor distributors in the United States, has added to their list of growing innovations. Silencer Shop now offers clients something no other suppressor distributor offers—a risk-free, money back guarantee.



Silencer Shop clients can now purchase firearm suppressors without worrying whether they will like the silencer or not. The Silencer Shop guarantee applies to all suppressors purchased through SilencerShop.com after May 1st, 2017.



“If a client is not 100% satisfied with their suppressor after their Form 4 is approved, they may return the silencer to Silencer Shop for a full refund—including tax stamp—within 90 days of their Form 4 approval date,” adds a Silencer Shop spokesman. Suppressors cannot be refunded during a pending Form 4 process. Silencer Shop will accept returns for all accessory items within 30 days of purchase, provided the accessories are unused (i.e., new condition) and received in the original packaging.



“To make silencer ownership simplified, our worry free money back guarantee compliments our other most recent innovations including the Form 1 Application filing service and our latest Single Shot Trust service.”



For full details about the risk-free money back guarantee visit: https://www.silencershop.com/guaranteed-by-silencer-shop



Silencer Shop is always seeking to bring the best suppressor selection and service to their clientele. Serving the firearm community since 2010, Silencer Shop has worked diligently to streamline the NFA registration process. Through the means of electronic submissions and their Powered By Silencer Shop promise, they boast a history of innovation and stellar client service, always available for questions—whether by phone or e-mail. To learn more about acquiring a suppressor, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLtP8Xg5ZDc



Voted by the American Suppressor Association (ASA) as their “2015 Dealer of the Year”, SilencerShop.com now is a fully-fledged suppressor distributor and has an affiliated network of over 1,500 dealers. Silencer Shop stocks all the major brands of suppressors and silencers and vows to keep overhead down to provide the most competitive prices, free shipping, and zero transfer fees on purchases made through the Powered By Silencer Shop guarantee.



