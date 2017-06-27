Healthcare Facilities Linked to Rise in Legionnaires’ Outbreaks

An increase in Legionella outbreaks in nursing homes and hospitals are becoming an ongoing concern for many. In 2015, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report stated that 553 of the 2,800 cases of Legionnaires’ disease were linked to healthcare facilities. The report disclosed that 66 of those hospital or nursing home cases were fatal.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia that is caused by Legionella bacteria. Legionnaires’ occurs when water that contains the bacteria is aerosolized and then inhaled or aspirated. Symptoms of the disease include fever, chills, coughing and shortness of breath. Those with a weakened immune system, chronic lung disease and the elderly are at higher risk of developing Legionnaires’.

“To help reduce the increase of Legionnaires’ disease cases, there are proactive actions that facility and building owners can do in order to help prevent Legionella bacteria from causing harm to its occupants,” said Christopher Goulah, Ph.D., Legionella Technical Manager at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Property owners can create a building water management plan to assess the potential exposures and health risks of Legionella and other potentially harmful bacteria. The only way to identity if Legionella is present is through laboratory testing. At EMSL, we have 16 CDC ELITE laboratory locations that can offer the best testing option for your specific project and provide analysis to help facilities maintain healthy environments.”

EMSL Analytical, Inc.’s networks of Legionella testing laboratories provide Culture Testing, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Sequence-Based Typing and Whole Genome Sequencing. For additional information about the difference between these types of testing, please contact Christopher Goulah, Ph.D., at (716) 651-0030 extension 1407.

As an additional resource, EMSL is offering a free Legionella Pocket Guide that offers information the bacteria and different sampling techniques. To request a free copy, click here.

To view a complete list of EMSL’s Legionella laboratory locations, accreditations and capabilities, please visit www.legionellatesting.com or www.EMSL.com . For more information, please contact our Customer Service Center at (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

