Slotland’s New Zodiac Slot has 4 Astronomical Bonus Features – up to $20 Freebie Available this Weekend
Fortune favors the bold as the mystical stars align to make this the perfect time to introduce an astronomical new online game. So today Slotland unveiled Zodiac, an astrology-themed slot game with four cosmic bonus features. Until July 3rd the unique casino is offering freebies and a choice of deposit bonuses.
“You can bet as little as eighty cents a spin, if you’re feeling frugal. I like that,” said one player. “And the most you can bet is just $8 a spin.”
Three Sun scatters pays an instant cash prize of 100X the bet and triggers one of four bonus features. The Wheel of Elements above the reels says which of the four different bonus games it will be: Earth, Air, Fire or Water. Each one triggers either free spins with up to 20X win multipliers or a pick me feature awarding up to 10X multipliers.
Zodiac first appeared last summer at Slotland’s partner casino, WinADay where it’s been one of that casino’s most popular games ever since.
Until Tuesday, Slotland has a $15 freebie for players who want to take Zodiac for a spin. (VIP players get a $25 freebie.) There is also a choice of deposit bonuses with various wagering requirements available until July 3, 2017.
ZODIAC: INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES
$15 Freebie -- $25 Freebie for VIPs
Bonus code: FREECHIPS
All active player accounts are automatically credited.
20X wagering requirement, 7X max. cash-out (VIPs 16X). Valid for Zodiac only.
150% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: ZODIAC
20X wagering requirement; valid for Zodiac only.
These bonuses can be claimed twice a day and are valid for all slots, Keno and progressive jackpot games:
75% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: 75MATCH
14X wagering requirement
35% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: 35MATCH
10X wagering requirement
Zodiac is available only at Slotland and its partner, WinADay Casino. Both casinos welcome players from all over the world and set the standard for friendly, efficient customer service.
