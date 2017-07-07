Learning Activities for Child Language Development Presented in a New Book by Speech-Language Pathologist Expert

“TALK, PLAY, and READ with ME MOMMY: Interactive Activities to Enhance Your Child’s Language Development from Birth to Age Five” by Jo Ann Gramlich details stimulating activities and games that are designed to enhance a child’s speech and language skills and how these games can be played during daily routines, play time, or story time.

Not only will the child acquire various communication skills, but bonding between the mother and child will naturally take place through these fun and creative interactive activities. The games and activities are designed for the mother and child to enjoy together.

The period of birth to age 5 is a crucial time for language development because at this age the child’s learning is at its highest. Brain growth, self-confidence, and expressive and receptive language skills can be enhanced through talking, playing and reading with a child every day and the fun interactive activities and games within this book directly correlate with this type of skill advancement.



Upon reading the book, the author emphasized the importance of the interactive activities and how at the same time the child can acquire various language skills all while having fun and learning together with mom or a caregiver. It is composed of a developmental language milestone chart from birth to age five along with age appropriate games for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Also, there is a list of strategies for developing speech and language skills that will help mom or a caregiver encourage and elicit language from the child.

The book is informative and definitely serves its purpose of not only building and increasing the relationship between the mother and child but also enhancing the child’s language development and growth by way of participating in such activities mentioned in the book.



The book is a must read for mothers and mothers to be. Guaranteed, this book is a steal as it can help with the development of your child’s language skills and will help get your child ready for school success in the future.



“TALK, PLAY, and READ with ME MOMMY: Interactive Activities to Enhance Your Child’s Language Development from Birth to Age Five” by Jo Ann Gramlich is one of the fun-filled literature finds featured during the 2017 National Education Association on June 30, 2017. Don’t miss the chance to read such a great find!



About the Author

Jo Ann Gramlich is a Speech-Language Pathologist currently practicing in the Buffalo Public School District of Western New York and in Early Intervention and Preschool Programs within Erie County. Aside from “TALK, PLAY, and READ with ME MOMMY: Interactive Activities to Enhance Your Child’s Language Development from Birth to Age Five,” she has also published parenting articles titled: “Getting Your Child Ready for School Begins at Birth,” “Peer Helpers,” “Talking to Your Children,” and “Baby Talk (Helping Your Child Learn and Use Language),” in prominent family magazines.