Author Writes a Compilation of Family Centered and Universally-Themed Anecdotes

The book is a tea cosy of contents that can warm the readers’ hearts and make them remember and reminisce about their family lives and those who are close to them. It is very well-written and an easy read. The stories written in the book are very touching. Let Me Tell You a Story… A Memoir is written by Patricia Jones Thurmond. It is uniquely, comprised of short stories and anecdotes about her life and family.



Let Me Tell You a Story… A Memoir is a must-have for a vast audience of readers. It is an ideal book for your shelf and a heartwarming book for comfort. The book is also recommended for those who are far away from home and for those who think they are alone in this world. Crossing generational lines, this book can be enjoyed by many -- from grannies to grandkids.



Let Me Tell You a Story… A Memoir was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 National Education Association Annual Meeting, which took place last June 30, 2017. Do grab yourself a copy now!



Let Me Tell You A Story… A Memoir

Written by Patricia Jones Thurmond

Published by LifeRich Publishing

Published date September 16, 2015

Paperback price: $11.99



About the author

A retired educator and administrator, Patricia J. Thurmond holds a BA from Loyola University and an MA from Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago, Illinois. She was published in the Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine and was a former member of the Mystery Writers of America. Her published story appeared in several textbooks, emphasizing plot and conflict development. She has written Internet articles for Lutheran Hour Ministries on learning techniques and parenting skills. Drawing on her love of the arts, Ms. Thurmond is also a skilled spoken-word artist and storyteller. Born and raised in Chicago, Ms. Thurmond lives in Southern California. She loves to travel, and Paris and Aruba are her favorite destinations. She considers her two daughters to be her best creative works.