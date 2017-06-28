Author Shares the Importance of Honoring the Bonds Between Family and Friends

Let Me Tell You a Story… A Memoir is a book written by Patricia Jones Thurmond. It is composed of short stories and anecdotes of her life and family. The book is full of sweet contents that can warm the readers’ hearts and encourage them to reminisce about their family lives and those close to their hearts. This book of very touching stories is a well-written, easy read.



Let Me Tell You a Story… A Memoir is a must-have for all readers. It is an ideal book for your shelf and a satisfying book for comfort. The book is also recommended for those who are far away from home, and for those who think that they are alone in this world. It is a reminder that family looks both backward and forward.



Let Me Tell You a Story… A Memoir is expected to be displayed at the 2017 National Education Association Annual Meeting, which will take place on June 30, 2017. Do grab yourself a copy now! Save the date and see you there!



Let Me Tell You A Story… A Memoir

Written by Patricia Jones Thurmond

Published by LifeRich Publishing

Published date September 16, 2015

Paperback price: $11.99



About the author

A retired educator and administrator, Patricia J. Thurmond holds a BA from Loyola University and an MA from Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago, Illinois. She was published in the Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine and was a former member of the Mystery Writers of America. Her published story appeared in several textbooks, emphasizing plot and conflict development. She has written Internet articles for Lutheran Hour Ministries on learning techniques and parenting skills. Drawing on her love of the arts, Ms. Thurmond is also a skilled spoken-word artist and storyteller. Born and raised in Chicago, Ms. Thurmond lives in Southern California. She loves to travel, and Paris and Aruba are her favorite destinations. She considers her two daughters to be her best creative works.