Exosite Named a 2017 Top Workplace by the Star Tribune

Exosite LLC, a leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) platform market, today announced it has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction.

The results of the Star Tribune Top Workplaces are based on survey information collected by WorkplaceDynamics, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. More than 2,000 companies were invited to participate. A complete list of the companies selected is available on the Star Tribune website and was also published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on Sunday, June 25.

“Being named as one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota is powerful recognition of Exosite’s culture,” said Hans Rempel, CEO, Exosite. “We work hard every day to make Exosite an awesome place to work, learn, collaborate and make a difference in the world. Our diverse and talented team has created game-changing technologies that enable the Internet of Things, and this award recognizes the innovative and rewarding environment that is the backdrop for all we do.”

“The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota,” said Michael J. Klingensmith, publisher, Star Tribune. “My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the successful launch of Exosite’s Exchange marketplace in April 2017, a curated library of reusable IoT elements, including industry-proven services, products and content, that enables a centralized approach to IoT to help manufacturers significantly reduce development cost and accelerate time-to- market. Exosite also announced in April that it is a lead partner for the Voice of the Machine™ IoT platform of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies.

Exosite enables the world’s leading manufacturers in industrial, commercial and consumer markets to quickly build and deploy connected products leveraging its cloud-based IoT enablement platform, Murano, and Exchange marketplace. Exosite also offers technology-driven Digital Transformation Services and Professional Services to support IoT strategy and execution.

About Exosite

Founded in 2009, Exosite LLC, is an IoT software platform company that allows businesses to strategically leverage the revolutionary world of connected devices. Exosite’s cloud-based services enable the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy solutions that accelerate the IoT generation of their business. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.exosite.com.