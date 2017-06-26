Commercial Building Renovations and Asbestos Exposure Concerns

In May, CBS 12 in West Palm Beach, Florida published a story about public health concerns of residents who live near a large building renovation project. The project, at a multi-story condominium complex, began to worry neighbors when they noticed a white powdery dust. Complaints to the local health department resulted in an inspector visiting the worksite and a report that the required asbestos inspection did not take place before the project began.

Another story from May, reported by the Denver Business Journal, discussed an eight month prison term handed down to a senior corporate manager from an apartment management firm. The man was sentenced to jail and fined $100,000 after being charged last year for violating the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) requirement that certain types of structures be inspected for asbestos prior to renovation activities taking place.

Both of these recent news stories are important reminders that many commercial and residential properties built up until the 1970s still contain materials that have asbestos. The term “asbestos-containing material” means any material which contains more than 1% asbestos by weight.

Asbestos exposure can cause lung disease, asbestosis and mesothelioma, a type of cancer that is often fatal. In addition, if not handled with the proper safety precautions, asbestos fibers can remain on clothing and transfer to other surfaces such as upholstery and carpets, creating a danger of secondary exposure for others.

"By law and for the health and safety of workers of building occupants and people living nearby, many commercial building projects require an asbestos assessment before renovation, remodeling or demolition activities take place," said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. "These same properties that often have asbestos also frequently contain lead-based paints and evens polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs)."

