Southern California Apartment Fire Causes Damage and Indoor Environmental Quality Concerns at the Complex

Earlier this month, a two-story apartment building caught fire in Southern California. The fire is believed to have begun in a vacant unit on the second floor before it spread to other units. Fortunately, all the residents of the building were able to safely evacuate their homes as firefighters quickly got control of the fire.

Initially, 31 people were forced from their apartments due to the fire. While some units are a complete loss, others need to be repaired and remediated due to the smoke and water used to put out the fire. Even some nearby homes and businesses not directly touched by flames may have sustained varying degrees of property damage. This is due to the fact that building fires typically produce a tremendous amount of smoke that can be carried into neighboring properties.

Smoke is made up of a number of combustion by-products that may include ash, soot, char and other materials. When it infiltrates a building it can leave behind odors and residues which can cause corrosion, etching and discoloration within the property. These conditions can get worse over time and will also often lower a property’s value if they are not properly addressed.

“Homeowners and tenants with property or renters insurance may have coverage for smoke damage, but it is often left to the policy holder to provide proof of damages,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “Although the presence of visible damage can be obvious at times, subtle or hidden smoke damage frequently requires testing to provide proof of residues, odors and other damage that is not readily apparent. At LA Testing, we provide analytical services and all of the sampling supplies necessary to identify smoke residues and odors. We also offer easy-to-use test kits to help identify smoke damage, mold, lead, asbestos and other contaminants often associated with fire damage and suppression efforts.”

