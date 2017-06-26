Pros On Call Security Announces New Website Launch

Pros On Call, LLC Security Solutions, which provides a range of locksmith and garage door services, just announced the unveiling of its brand new website. This site release is part of a new company marketing strategy to make it easier for both customers and maintenance and construction partners to learn more about the company and the services provided.



Company insiders noted that the new site features a more user-friendly design to enhance the user experience on both desktops and from mobile devices. In addition, it provides a more comprehensive overview of all of the different services provided.



Different sections of the new site include pages with detailed information about the following:



- Locksmith services

- Garage door services

- Access control services

- CCTV services

- Alarm system services



There are additional pages where visitors can learn more about the company, and there is a web page with information for potential new maintenance and construction partnerships.



There is also a new page where customers can quickly request locksmith and garage door services online. After filling out a short form, customers are also given special coupon offers including 10% off any service and a free service call with the purchase of new locks.



Company owner, Dean Lavi reported; “We are so proud to provide such a comprehensive set of security solutions, it was time that the quality of our website matched our A+ BBB Rating. After months of development, we are so thrilled to unveil our new site to the nation. And we look forward to continued enhancements as new technologies become available.”



About the company: Pros On Call provides a full range of 24-hour locksmith services including residential, commercial, automotive, and emergency lock services. Additional services include garage door repairs and installations. Mobile units are available in select areas nationwide and options are available for maintenance and construction partnerships. To learn more, visit: https://prosoncall.com/