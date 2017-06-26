Author Writes an Adorable Story about a Little Boy’s Imagination

“Night Spaces” is about the imagination of a little boy named Peter. It is late at night and Peter is still not sleepy. The moon is casting strange and wonderful shadows. The little boy’s imagination is very colorful. And that is the start of Peter’s adventures which begin in his bedroom! He has a very vivid imagination and has a lot of fun imagining his adventures, which all take place long after bedtime. Readers get a very colorful view of the main character’s mind. Peter and his imagination symbolize the playful tug each and every one of us has in our hearts, despite the age and years that have gone by. The book is very well-written and is fun and easy to read.



The adventures created by Peter come to life and keep readers on a roller coaster ride of fun and excitement.



The book is very fun to read and entertaining. “Night Spaces” is a children’s book that adults will find entertaining too. The book provides a flashback to our fun childhoods. This is recommended to children of all ages, and even those who are children at heart.



“Night Spaces” will soon be displayed at the 2017 National Education Association, which will take place on June 30, 2017. Grab a copy now, save the date and see you there!



“Night Spaces”

Written by Gary Kohl

Published by FriesenPress

Published date March 7, 2016

Paperback price: $6.77



About the author

Gary Kohl is a teacher and writer from Toronto, Canada. He has shared hundreds of stories and adventures with students both in and out of the classroom. He often enjoys being awake very late at night. This is his first picture book.