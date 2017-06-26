Author Shares Her Plight as a Commissioned Military Who Lost Her Husband in the Most Tragic Way

The Widow’s Might is an autobiography. It is about the life of the author, Maria Jasinskas, and her husband’s tragic end. Dr. Jasinskas is a psychiatrist whose husband served both as a law enforcement and a war decorated veteran. She enlisted in the military in order to use her expertise in the field of Psychiatry to assist with the growing number of soldier suicide. Tragically, two months within her commission date, her husband, Staff Sergeant (SSGT) Gregory Jasinskas, took his own life. Without so much as a sign or even a warning, he chose a permanent answer to his temporary dilemma that greatly shocked and affected his family and friends. The author shares how one can overcome the loss of a loved one due to suicide. Despite the lack of hope, the book reaches out to our society to address the disturbing issue.



The Widow’s Might is very well-written book. It is very touching and is also an eye-opener to those who are unaware of the classic signs and symptoms of people experiencing depression.



The Widow’s Might is expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 National Education Association, which will take place on June 30, 2017. Grab a copy now, save the date and see you there!



The Widow’s Might

Written by Maria Jasinskas

Published by WestBowPress

Paperback price: $11.84



About the author

Maria Jasinskas is a psychiatrist who is married to Staff Sergeant (SSGT) Gregory Jasinskas. Due to the increasing number of soldier suicide deaths, she enlisted in the military in the hopes of helping those who are dealing with depression. Tragedy found its way to her heart as her husband, unexpectedly and without notice, took his own life.