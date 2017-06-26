Aeronautical Engineer’s Book Puts an End to Creation Debate

Myron G. Heavin is not only a man of science but also a man of God. Like many scientists who believe, he takes particular interest in the origins of humans. In regards to the matter, Heavin believes modern science and faith are not in competition, a point he strongly emphasize in his book Human Origins and the Bible: A Bold New Theory Relating Genesis Human Origins to Science (Redemption Press, 2016).



The former aeronautical engineer is neither a religion apologist nor a fundamentalist. He only happens to be a man of science who believes – and invests considerable time and effort into defusing the dispute between faith and science. He claims the Holy Spirit drove him to write Human Origins and the Bible, plus he was influenced by the lack of textbooks that defend the Biblical viewpoint on creation.



Heavin wants readers, both believers and secularists, to understand that God is the author of two books: Scripture and science, and they should be read together. God reveals Himself in both Scripture and nature, so how could they disagree, especially if He created both? In fact, if we disregard the literal reading of the Scripture, we deny what we learn from studying God’s creation.



Part Bible study and part a summary of current scientific discoveries and DNA research, Human Origins and the Bible will help both creationists and evolutionists clear up any misunderstanding they have about the various aspects of creation and instill in each person a profound respect for religion and science.



About the Author

Myron G. Heavin graduated from Purdue University with a BS in aeronautical engineering, and has a BA in biblical and theological studies from Talbot Theological Seminary, and is currently enrolled in Christian Apologetics MA studies at Biola University. After fifty years as an engineer for the Boeing Company, Heavin retired and continues teaching and leading seven different Bible studies. Heavin and his wife Sharyl, have been married over fifty years, have three grown children, and make their home in Lompoc, CA. He is also the author of The Seventh Day: Can You Enter This Blessed and Sanctified Day? (Xulon Press, 2012).