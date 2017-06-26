Frequent Players Race for Top Bonuses during $210,000 Safari at Jackpot Capital Casino

“We often see players jostling for position on the scoreboard, just before bonus day,” said Jackpot Capital manager Oliver Smith. “Moving up a spot or two can mean more money to play with the next week!”

Jackpot Capital Casino players are on a prize-filled $210,000 African Safari this summer. Frequent players are getting $30,000 in weekly bonuses and any one can win in random draws for another $5000 every week until August 6th.



Jackpot Capital Casino players earn points just by playing. They’re listed on a scoreboard according to their points ranking. Frequent players compete for top bonuses. Maximum bonuses for the top players have been increased to $800 each for this event. As usual though, even players that play less often can win Friday Bonus Boost random draws.

“Seems like they just raised the maximum weekly bonus but sure, what the heck, raise it again, fine by me!” said one of the scoreboard regulars. “Now I really gotta make it to the top four!”

Contest details and current points scoreboard rankings are at (https://promotions.jackpotcapital.eu/safari).

Jackpot Capital Casino offers hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming (RTG). The latest is the new Cash Bandits 2, now in its download, instant play and mobile casinos. Three Scatters trigger its Vault feature where players try to break into a safe full of prizes to win up to 100 free spins with up to 5X multiplier.



