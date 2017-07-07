Louise Barrett Derr’s “Experiencing Bible Science” Identifies Connections Between Religion and Science

“Experiencing Bible Science” is a lab book written by Louise Barrett Derr. It is a lab book for experiencing the science and culture found in Scripture, thus enriching both Bible and science study. It helps the readers identify the similarities of both entities. The book has activities designed for independent learning or small groups. The activities in the book are very appropriate to those who just started their teens. The measurements used in the activities found in the book are in US/Imperial and Metric. The materials that are needed for some activities are easily available everywhere, worldwide.

“Experiencing Bible Science” is recommended to those who are in their early teens, those with fresh mindsets. This is also a very good book to enjoy for those who are young at heart. This is a must-have and a great addition to one’s collection. It also has interesting activities inside for creative interaction and information.

“Experiencing Bible Science” was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual, which took place last June 23, 2017. Grab yourself a copy now!

“Experiencing Bible Science”

Written by Louise Barrett Derr

Published by Westbow Press

Published date January 17, 2011

Paperback price: $31.95



About the author

Louise Barrett Derr received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from UNC-Chapel Hill. For twenty-six years, she taught in the North Carolina public schools. Mrs. Derr developed and presented her curricula for science and for gifted children at numerous state and national teacher’s conferences. This motorcyclist, private airplane pilot, and scuba diver enjoys gardening and nature study. She has previously been active in Boy Scouts and the Civil Air Patrol. Traveling in twenty-three countries around the world has given her a desire to see people everywhere and discover the science in the Scriptures. Mrs. Derr became a Christian in 1974and was discipled in Bible-centered church. She and her husband, Harry, moved to Waxhaw, North Carolina, in 1999 to volunteer at the JAARS Center, supporting Wycliffe translators. Here, she learned the skill of audio recording on computer and is now sharing the vision of vernacular media for oral cultures.