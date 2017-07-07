Children’s Book Teaches Parents How to Raise God-Fearing Kids

Dr. Jorge Cassir published “Alex and Gabi Go West” (Xlibris, 2017). Through his children’s book, Dr. Cassir discusses how early childhood is the ideal condition for the crystalline mind to witness the unfolding of the soul into the child’s consciousness for the release of all its love to permeate the young child’s body and mind. It is around that time that the child’s mind is not corrupted by negativity. The children’s book tackles about how training your kids at an early age can be very effective in the positive outcome of their adult life.



Parents and even couples who plan to have children will find “Alex and Gabi Go West” really helpful and inspiring. They will never find any other book that extols the importance of teaching children how to appreciate spiritual observations, insights, and teachings. This book will be a great help to them in raising their children.



Dr. Cassir’s “Alex and Gabi Go West” was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 National Education Association, which took place last June 30, 2017.



Dr. Jorge Cassir is a physician with over thirty years of experience in taking care of cancer patients. When he suffered a life-threatening cardiac event, he knew that the only chance that he had to see his children graduate from College was if he changed his lifestyle. Besides healthy eating, exercise, and medications, he became a Yoga and Meditation practitioner. He has enjoyed excellent health since. That was 25 years ago. His children graduated from professional schools. Now, he is the proud grandfather of three beautiful, vibrant grandchildren, ages 2-6. As a legacy to them, he is dedicating his life to conveying to all young children, through simple, illustrated books that their parents will read to them, the awareness that a life lived from love, kindness, joy, awe and spontaneity underlies our present and future life.