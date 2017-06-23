Eric Redman, TestAmerica Director of Technical Services, Presents at International Summit of New Environmental Protection Technology in Nanjing, China

The International Summit of New Environmental Protection Technology 2017 was held in Nanjing, China on June 5 and 6, 2017. The conference was hosted by the Ministry of Environmental Protection of the People’s Republic of China and the People’s Government of Jiangsu Province and was attended by environmental companies from around the world.

China based JSTI, along with subsidiaries TestAmerica and Eptisa, shared information on environmental testing technologies and services, showcasing new ideas, new technologies, and new solutions in the field of environmental protection. TestAmerica Expert Eric Redman delivered a keynote address at the Environmental Monitoring, Control, and Warning Forum addressing the analytical challenges associated with chemicals of concern and emerging contaminants in US waterways.

Eric Redman, Corporate Director of Technical Services at TestAmerica, has over 30 years of experience in the environmental testing industry, specializing in the application of analytical chemistry to environmental problems. Mr. Redman has championed the commercial application of state-of-the-art analytical services across a wide range of markets. He provides support for clients, regulators, and other data users regarding trace level analyses. Mr. Redman received a BS in Chemistry and Physics from California State University and a MS degree in Chemical Physics from the University of California-Riverside.

