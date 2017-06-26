Memoir Book Provides a Firsthand Account of the Shooting from the Inside at the Washington Navy Yard, Occurred on September 16, 2013

Author Laurel Myers completely narrates the shooting incident at the Navy Yard which was in a building believed to be secured.



In the book, Laurel Myers, is an eyewitness and describes in detail what happened inside the building through the chaos. She tells of the unexplainable behavior of the alarmed and panicked people and the questions from people’s minds about the extreme situation.

The events are told by the author who was, at times, so close to the shooter, she almost held her breath for fear the sounds of her breathing would give her position away and he would find her. The book exactly explains the frightening encounters some people had with the assailant. It markedly unfolds and reveals interesting information about the actual experience of a survivor and discloses information that differs from that of the media or news.

As you read, you’ll be left with questions about why it occurred in such a place where everyone confidently believed it was safe and they were protected from the danger of an attack from within.

The impact that the experience has given to the author is perfectly chronicled here. Certainly this is a story that would help readers understand clearly what it feels like to be trapped inside a building, without any protection, during the risky circumstances of giving the 911 operator the movements and location of the shooter.



This book will give you a complete explanation of the precise feeling of intense fear throughout the shooting scenario. It paints a vivid picture of the happenings inside the building. You don’t want to miss a single piece of the information this book provides. It is a complete documentation of the shooting event from inside the building in itself.



“Shooting at the Navy Yard: One Survivor’s Memoir” will be presented at the 2017 National Education Association. Hurry up and get a copy of this book so you can be there to discuss the events with others during the exhibit happening on June 30, 2017.



“Shooting at the Navy Yard: One Survivor’s Memoir”

Written by: Laurel Myers

Published by: Lulu Publishing Services

Published Date: January 15, 2015

Paperback Price: $14.50





About the Author

Laurel Myers lives in near Washington, DC. She has worked as a teacher and for the US Government. She has written many books already on a variety of subjects. This is her first memoir.