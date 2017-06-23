Identifying Lead Dust Hazards at Indoor Shooting Ranges

In May, National Public Radio (NPR) published an article discussing the hidden dangers present at many of the indoor shooting ranges found across the country. The report discussed the case of a one-year-old boy who was found to have elevated blood levels, but had no exposure risks at home. The boy’s exposure was eventually traced to contact with his father who worked at an indoor shooting range and would come home with lead dust contamination on his work clothes.

Nationwide, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) states that there are an estimated 9,000 non-military outdoor firing ranges and approximately 16,000 to 18,000 indoor ranges operating in the United States. The U.S. military alone operates more than 3,000 indoor firing ranges.

Many types of bullets are made from lead. When they are fired at an indoor shooting range that doesn’t have adequate ventilation and cleaning procedures, their use can result in lead dust contamination hazards.

“Lead is a toxic heavy metal that can cause a wide range of significant health concerns so it’s imperative that indoor firing range owners and operators take lead exposure risks seriously to protect workers and those that use these facilities,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Cleaning and maintenance work should be performed regularly by employees who are trained in the proper techniques of exposure control and personal protective equipment (PPE).”

To help identify lead hazards, EMSL offers quick and affordable lead testing from air, dust and other matrices. These services can identify exposure hazards and help to determine if engineering controls and cleaning activities are effective. EMSL also provides PPE and has even sponsored an educational video about lead exposure risks at shooting ranges that can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOb7ZHqFfXI.

To learn more about this or other occupational, environmental, air quality, health and safety testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.