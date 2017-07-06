Book Exposes the Unspoken Shade of American Slavery

Herbert L. Byrd Jr. discusses how slavery in America is not as black as people thought to be in his book “Proclamation 1625: America’s Enslavement of the Irish” (FriesenPress, 2016). It reveals the unknown victims of slavery, the Irish. Shockingly Irish enslavement existed even before the Americans enslaved Africans. Irish people were the main source of slaves for British American colonies, due to the proclamation by King James I which put them under subjugation. Irish men, women, and even children were kidnapped and sold to slavery in the British colonies of America and in the West Indies.



For over 179 years the Irish were – most of the time—brutally forced to do work against their own free will, and they were also imprisoned for crimes they did not even commit. The arrangements of the enslavement were cruel in itself. The Irish slaves had no rights and no voice, and they weren’t treated as human beings but like animals. They were bound with chains, and their punishment went as far as being beaten to death.



The knowledge of this reality will shock history buffs, the politically conscious, and readers who are interested in race politics, those who think only black people suffered slavery and racism. Why don’t history books tell about the enslavement of the Irish? What is there to be ashamed of if people know Americans had already exercised inhuman brutality towards a race different from them even before the Atlantic slave trade occurred? “Proclamation 1625” will inform readers that Africans or “blacks” were not the only ones who had suffered the cruelty of slavery.



Byrd’s “Proclamation 1625: America’s Enslavement of the Irish” was displayed at the 2017 National Education Association Expo last June 30, 2017.





“Proclamation 1625: America’s Enslavement of the Irish”

Written by Herbert L. Byrd Jr.

Published by FriesenPress

Published date: April 12, 2016

Paperback price: $21.36



About the Author:



Herbert L. Byrd Jr. is the CEO and president of the information technology and intelligence analysis company MOJA. He has a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, from Syracuse University, L. C. Smith College of Engineering and Computer Science.