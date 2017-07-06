Doctor’s Personal Experiences Pave Way to a Book Enriching Inherent Leadership Skills

Being able to lead people effectively and reach the sought-after goal is a very rewarding skill. Some, if not everyone, dreams of becoming a good leader. But being a good leader was never easy. It takes great intelligence, confidence, talent and dedication, among others, to be able to get hold of this position. A few though, are lucky enough for being born with leadership skill. All they have to do is refine and perfect it.

The book, Unlocking the Natural-Born Leader’s Abilities, written by Dr. Salar Khan was based from the author’s fifty-year experience in the field of leading and listed out qualities and abilities of a leader which the author referred to as the natural-born leaders (NBL). The book keenly identified the traits of a NBL and provided ways to nurture and refine them. Aside from its thorough discussion on traits, what made the book more interesting was the inclusion of a self-assessment tool that enables readers to evaluate their selves, identify if they are NBL as well, and know which trait of them needs improvement.

Unlocking the Natural-Born Leader’s Abilities is a helpful book not only for those who wish to refine their intrinsic leadership skills but also for those who have the will to develop or bring out the right characteristics to be an exceptional leader.

Unlocking the Natural-Born Leader’s Abilities was one of the phenomenal reads exhibited at the 2017 National Education Association which happened last June 30, 2017.

Unlocking the Natural-Born Leader’s Abilities

Written by Dr. Salar Khan

Published by Xlibris Corporation LLC

Published date March 24, 2017

Paperback price $19.99



About the author

Salar Ahmed Khan, MD, MBA, FACA, FCCP, DTCD, MCPS, worked as an Internist and Pulmonologist at Karachi, Pakistan from 1985-87; as the Chief of Medicine, the Acting Director of Medical Services, and Acting Hospital Director at Al-Midhnab General Hospital under the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia from 1988-93; as the Associate Professor Medicine at Baqai Medical College and Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan from 1993-94; as a Surgical Assistant, Material Management, and Acting Central Processing Supervisor at Edge Water Medical Center in Chicago from 1996-2000. He is working as a Research Compliance Director at Chicago, Illinois since 2000. He was nominated and won several awards at national and international levels. In his spare time, he enjoys cooking, photography, and watching sport, like cricket. He lives in Chicago, Illinois with his wife and two sons.