Doctor Draws Helpful Ideas Based on Personal Experiences to Refine Innate Leadership Skills

Leading can be a hard task to handle but is also a coveted position to hold. Strong-willed, confident people aim for the spot but those with a weak heart shy away from the obligations and responsibilities that come with this. Being a good, effective leader is never easy. It doesn’t have a magic formula that will instantly make you into one. While everyone has different ways of acquiring the right characteristics to be called a leader, there are also those who are “born with it”.

The book, Unlocking the Natural-Born Leader’s Abilities, written by Dr. Salar Khan is an autobiographical exposé that lists out the qualities and abilities of a certain type of leader which the author refers to as the natural-born leaders (NBL). When talking about natural-born, it means that this leader embodies inherent traits which are developed and perfected by undergoing sufficient trainings and experiences. These traits are being presented and discussed in the book based on the author’s fifty-year personal experiences. Dr. Salar Khan has been equipped with the knowledge to identify, and then nurture and refine these innate abilities so aspiring leaders may employ these traits to be effective in their roles. Along with thorough discussion, the author has also included a self-assessment tool for readers in order for them to evaluate the presence of NBL qualities within them and distinguish the trait they need to improve.

Unlocking the Natural-Born Leader’s Abilities is a valuable book not only for those who wish to refine their intrinsic leadership skills but also for those who have the will to develop or bring out the right characteristics to be an exceptional leader.

Unlocking the Natural-Born Leader’s Abilities

Written by Dr. Salar Khan

Published by Xlibris Corporation LLC

Published date March 24, 2017

Paperback price $19.99



About the author

Salar Ahmed Khan, MD, MBA, FACA, FCCP, DTCD, MCPS, worked as an Internist and Pulmonologist at Karachi, Pakistan from 1985-87; as the Chief of Medicine, the Acting Director of Medical Services, and Acting Hospital Director at Al-Midhnab General Hospital under the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia from 1988-93; as the Associate Professor Medicine at Baqai Medical College and Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan from 1993-94; as a Surgical Assistant, Material Management, and Acting Central Processing Supervisor at Edge Water Medical Center in Chicago from 1996-2000. He is working as a Research Compliance Director at Chicago, Illinois since 2000. He was nominated and won several awards at national and international levels. In his spare time, he enjoys cooking, photography, and watching sport, like cricket. He lives in Chicago, Illinois with his wife and two sons.