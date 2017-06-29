“Alaska Man,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (06/30/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of George and Jill Davis’ new book, “Alaska Man: A Memoir of Growing Up and Living in the Wilds of Alaska.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on June 30th.

Intriguing LARGER THAN LIFE story of George Davis and his intoxicating adventures of growing up in Alaska’s untamed, and unforgiving environment. He survives this perilous wheel of fortune, and thrives in the face of danger!

I would like to add to why my book is important, is that we are true authentic Alaskans that live life off of the grid and that we have been entrepreneurs, making our living off of the land and sea. We are wilderness and off the grid consultants if that is important. On our website we have a variety of things we consult on from sport fishing, hunting, adventures, lodges/outfitters, developing or improving remote properties, and much more.

"Alaska Man" by George and Jill Davis

“Alaska Man” has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This book, ‘Alaska Man: A Memoir of Growing Up and Living in the Wilds of Alaska,’ has been a good account of someone who has lived in Alaska. I admire how he was able to describe his country in a very vivid way. This has been educational.” – Simon G.



“Aside from the survival and hunting aspects of this book, there is also the backstories of the people involved, so you really feel like you get to know them during these times. Overall, I really enjoyed the read, and I would recommend this book to anyone else who would appreciate the characters and subject matter. Well done.” – Paul L.

About the Authors:

Alaska Man, George Davis has spent his life pioneering Alaska’s coastline from Haines to Cordova that he affectionately named “The Lost Coast.” He left home in Michigan to move to Alaska with his oldest brother at the age of 15. George has a diverse resume of professions ranging from commercial fishing, sport fish guiding, adventure guiding, building lodges in the remote wilderness, entrepreneurship, marketing, flying, running boats, and adventure video production. He is always on the cutting edge in his numerous chosen professions. The inspiration to publish “Alaska Man” came from the countless larger than life adventures, and his love to share his affection for Alaska’s wilderness with the world.

Alaska Woman, Jill Davis is an adventurer, seeking out others that share her passions. When she met George it was the perfect match. As soon as fate brought them together, they have been a force to be reckoned with in the wilds of Alaska. Jill grew up in Cordova, Alaska commercial fishing, sport fishing, flying airplanes, and becoming an entrepreneur. One of her many passions is writing. Through Alaska Wild Adventures, she films and documents true life living off of the grid in the remote wilderness.