Best Selling Book, “26 Days,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 06/30/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Claudia Nicole’s new book, “26 Days: A Whole Food Plant-Based Diet and What You Need to Know.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on June 26th.

Claudia Nicole brings you into her home and reveals in this memoir how she and her husband attempt a plant-based diet. Through her compelling personal journey, she shows how learning how to eat healthy can be confusing and challenging, yet rewarding. An advocate of keeping a journal, she provides journaling tips for others following a new diet.

“26 Days” is also a witty narrative that is not just her own story, but also features personal stories and wisdom of others, from Anthony Bourdain, CNN’s host of Parts Unknown; Martin Lindstrom, a leading consultant to major corporations on marketing strategies; and Dr. T. Colin Campbell, Ph.D., the scientist behind the documentary, Forks Over Knives and author of The China Study, also a compelling argument for a plant based diet.

Claudia Nicole shares 45 easy-to-follow recipes throughout this book, which builds an inspiring case for keeping life simple while staying healthy.

“26 Days” has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“I was so excited to get this book and eager to get reading. I found the writing style friendly and easy to read. Each day a new experience, admissions and discoveries. I too am on a journey toward eating better, more plant based. What I like so much is that the author is real and everyday life is real. For example, the weekend visit to a restaurant is OK. Eating better means eating more fruits and vegetables. Her resources are great but most of all, as you are following along, you get to try out some really doable and delicious recipes.” – Max K.

“I love it. Works for me. This cook book is a very good start to simple, healthy cooking. This book is a great getting started resource.” – Reese R.

About the Author:

Claudia Nicole is an owner/operator of a vacation rental in Northern California’s wine country where she enjoys spending a lot of time learning about wines and farm-to-table food. “26 Days” is a journal that reveals her transition to a plant-based diet. Claudia’s experience is in advertising sales and real estate and currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband Richard.