Claudia Nicole’s “26 Days” - Free Download Tomorrow (06/26/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Claudia Nicole’s new book, “26 Days: A Whole Food Plant-Based Diet and What You Need to Know.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on June 26th.

Claudia Nicole brings you into her home and reveals in this memoir how she and her husband attempt a plant-based diet. Through her compelling personal journey, she shows how learning how to eat healthy can be confusing and challenging, yet rewarding. An advocate of keeping a journal, she provides journaling tips for others following a new diet.

“26 Days” is also a witty narrative that is not just her own story, but also features personal stories and wisdom of others, from Anthony Bourdain, CNN’s host of Parts Unknown; Martin Lindstrom, a leading consultant to major corporations on marketing strategies; and Dr. T. Colin Campbell, Ph.D., the scientist behind the documentary, Forks Over Knives and author of The China Study, also a compelling argument for a plant based diet.

Claudia Nicole shares 45 easy-to-follow recipes throughout this book, which builds an inspiring case for keeping life simple while staying healthy.

“26 Days” by Claudia Nicole will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (06/26/2017 – 06/30/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01KFRS12Q.

“26 Days” has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This book highly recommended! Our heart doctor recommended this type of cooking and this book gives easy recipes and the food is good. Very simple, well done and delicious recipes.” – Jackie L.

“Claudia Nicole shares her food journal on her journey to 26 days of a plant-based diet. I especially enjoyed this book because my family is on a similar journey with exploring more plant-based recipes. Claudia includes several recipes as well. Based on her instruction, I found that I enjoyed cauliflower much more by adding the lemon, spices, and oil. I love how brutally honest Claudia is about her journey and how tough it was to let go of the “bad” habits to switch over to better ones. And the cover looks good enough to eat!” – Karen Putz

About the Author:

Claudia Nicole is an owner/operator of a vacation rental in Northern California’s wine country where she enjoys spending a lot of time learning about wines and farm-to-table food. “26 Days” is a journal that reveals her transition to a plant-based diet. Claudia’s experience is in advertising sales and real estate and currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband Richard.