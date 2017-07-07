Author Provides the Secrets and Techniques to Effectively Work in an Organization

“Navigating in Organizations: How to Impact Organizations and Get Things Done!” is a guidebook and at the same time an inspirational and motivational book. The book offers techniques on how to build personal and professional relationships, sell one’s ideas, effectively run meetings, impact meetings others are running and more.

One of the most popular advices given by the author in this book is, “Don’t take things personally… but assume everyone else does”. It means that you shouldn’t let snide or rude remarks or criticisms get under your skin, but always be on your toes when giving your criticism where it is due.

The author, Gary Moore, provides a wonderful and very helpful book that will make those who are working in an organization, may they be”just starting out” or experienced, be effective and successful in their roles. The book is quite helpful, especially to those who are still starting their organizations.

“Navigating in Organizations: How to Impact Organizations and Get Things Done!” is full of practical tips to help the readers become successful in running organizations. The book is very well-written and very comprehensible that readers will not have a hard time understanding what they’re reading.



“Navigating in Organizations: How to Impact Organizations and Get Things Done!” is highly recommended to those who are interested in running or working in an organization.



Written by Gary Moore

Published by Trent Press

Published date July 1, 2016

About the author

Gary Moore’s first career was as a manager and successful business owner in the world of industrial distribution. He was also a leader in several non-profit organizations serving children. He leveraged his success and knowledge in those areas into a speaking and consulting career focused on sales, marketing, and organizational development. Gary has now authored several books sharing his expertise. Most recently, his book “Navigating in Organizations: How to Impact Organizations and Get Things Done!” is targeted to young professionals looking to help their careers and their organizations accomplish their goals. Gary lives in Denver, Colorado. His website is www.objectivebasedselling.net.