Bullying Rules Out No Age

In a book about bullying and conquering your demons, teacher and author Isabel Cavaliere-Enriquez shows us a heartbreaking and inspiring story in the form of a seventeen year old tennis player who suffered bullying from her very own coach. The reason for this verbal and emotional abuse was because of this player’s huge potential to become as a great athlete, a tennis player even greater than the coach’s own daughter. When fear of failure strike the coach resulted to beating her mentally, telling her how bad of a tennis player she was, breaking her down little by little until there is nothing left to be chewed off of her.



The novel was an emotional roller coaster for me. It’s very heartbreaking because as the story progresses you see how broken and lifeless she gets after every chapter. Her excitement and love for the game and her enthusiasm about life and all things good was slowly withering as time passes by. I thought it was ironic how people who should be wiser and older are acting so childish and pathetic all because they see someone who can become something greater than them. Hate roots from jealousy, but still shouldn’t the coach be a role model for her players? Shouldn’t she be someone of support, a person to lean on in times of trouble?



I pondered a lot about the girl’s reaction towards the challenges she faced. On how something that started out small caused a person to become a lifeless shell of a human being. And that sucks so much for humanity it hurts to think that bullying happens to a lot of people not just those who are in school but also those who are already working jobs and having families. It’s a shame that we can never completely stop bullying, but by simply trying to make those who surround you feel loved we can help ease the pain in their hearts.



I recommend this book to every single human being on this planet. This is definitely a story worth knowing and sharing. “My Tennis Coach: My Bully: Memories of a High School Tennis Player Who Was Bullied” by Isabel Enriquez is one of the many memorable reads, featured during the 2017 National Education Association Annual last June 30, 2017. Don’t miss the chance to read such a great find!



“My Tennis Coach: My Bully: Memories of a High School Tennis Player who was Bullied”

Written by: Isabel Cavaliere-Enriquez

Published by: AuthorHouse

Published date: July 26, 2016

Paperback price: $14.33



About the Author:

Isabel Cavaliere-Enriquez is a mother, teacher, and writer. She was born on Caracas, Venezuela and after twenty years of teaching moved to the US. She is now teaching children with special needs.