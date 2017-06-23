High Schools Tennis Player Conquers Bullying by Former Tennis Coach

In this eye opening work of fiction by Isabel Cavaliere-Enriquez, she shows us that anyone can be a bully.



A seventeen year old aspiring tennis player gets the surprise of her life. What she dreamed would be the most exciting time of her high school and tennis career came crashing down as she discovered the wretched ways of her school’s new tennis coach. “Yelling at me the whole two hours, telling me what a terrible player I am.” Bullying and mentally abusing due to a single agenda which is making sure her very own daughter stays on top of the tennis hierarchy.



Although fictional, the book depicts something that very much happens in real life. Bullies can be in the form of a classmate, a teacher, a neighbour, a loved one, and in this case, a tennis coach. This circumstance is somehow very ironic, a coach who is supposed to guide and nurture players to become the best version of themselves is doing the complete opposite. Instead of support and positivity she emotionally beats down players to a pulp and steps on them like the bugs she thinks they are. And as painful as that might be, it is the ugly truth. It is the reality faced by numerous people around the world. Bullying can happen not only towards students, it also exists in the professional world.



To those who have experienced bullying in any type of form, this book is a perfect source of inspiration and drive to beat the demons and find peace within oneself.



“My Tennis Coach: My Bully: Memories of a High School Tennis Player Who Was Bullied” by Isabel Enriquez will be showcased as one of the reads on the 2017 National Education Association Annual on June 30, 2017. Surely, this is one great read you wouldn’t want to miss!



“My Tennis Coach: My Bully: Memories of a High School Tennis Player who was Bullied”

Written by: Isabel Cavaliere-Enriquez

Published by: AuthorHouse

Published date: July 26, 2016

Paperback price: $14.33



About the Author:

Teacher and writer Isabel Cavaliere-Enriquez was born in Caracas, Venezuela. She moved to the United States of America after teaching mathematics for more than twenty years. There she earned an associate in arts degree at Valencia Community College, and a bachelor in science degree at the University of Central Florida (UCF). Now married with three children and a grandchild, she writes in her spare time and teaches children with special needs.